The new Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to Japan, Yiannis Michaelides, conveyed the government’s commitment for further deepening the relations between Cyprus and Japan while presenting his credentials to the Emperor of Japan Naruhito during an official ceremony held at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, on November 6.

According to a PIO press release, Ambassador Michaelides conveyed to the Emperor of Japan the warm greetings of the President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, as well as his commitment to further deepen the friendly relations between the two countries.

The Emperor of Japan asked the Ambassador to convey his heartfelt greetings to the President of the Republic, wishing progress and prosperity to the people of Cyprus.