NEPOMAK UK is pleased to announce that we will be holding our Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday 3rd December 2023 from 12pm in North London (venue to be confirmed closer to the date).

To be informed about the venue closer to the time, please register your attendance via https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6139696

At the AGM, NEPOMAK UK will be planning new and exciting events for the Cypriot youth in 2024 including social nights, cultural experiences, educational programmes, charity appeals and many more initiatives. If you want to get involved with the organisation and creation of these events, we encourage you to join us at the AGM. NEPOMAK UK always welcomes new members to introduce different and fresh ideas to the organisation and realise their own passions with the support of a team.

This is a chance for you to embrace your culture and heritage by working together to give back to your community. What better way to do this than by being part of a dynamic team of like-minded Cypriots who share a common passion for our homeland?

Elections

At this AGM, members of NEPOMAK UK will be electing a new National Executive Committee (NEC) consisting of 22 members. Once elected, the NEC will convene immediately to elect the new Executive Officers (EO) consisting of President, Vice-President, General-Secretary and Treasurer. The Executive Officers must first be elected as members of the NEC.

NEPOMAK UK members wishing to stand for the 22 elected positions on the NEC or EO must submit in writing, their name, address and date of birth, to reach the Executive Secretary of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK by 4.00pm, Sunday 5th November 2023 (email: [email protected]).

NEPOMAK UK members are advised to submit a 200-word explanation as to why they want to be on the NEC and a 400-word explanation as to why they want to be an Executive Officer.

Members of NEPOMAK UK who permanently reside more than 100-mile radius from the centre of London can vote in the elections by postal voting ballot. Postal voting ballots must be returned properly completed and signed by 4pm, Sunday 26th November 2023 addressed to the Executive Secretary at the Greek Cypriot Brotherhood, 1 Britannia Road, North Finchley, London, N12 9RU by self-addressed envelope. All other members must vote in person at the AGM.

Members of NEPOMAK UK must be between the ages of 18 and 30, have at least one parent or spouse of Cypriot origin and be permanent residents of the United Kingdom. Members of NEPOMAK UK must also be signed up to our website.

For any questions regarding NEPOMAK UK or the proceedings of the AGM, please email [email protected].