George Mazonakis has been one of the most timeless and beloved Greek artists for three decades now. His interaction with his fans, his energy and his passion lift every audience’s spirit in a unique way. Performing countless hits at the biggest stages of Greece and the rest of the world, George Mazonakis is an avant-garde artist of his genre.

After finishing his biggest summer tour in Greece, full of sold-out shows, he gave a massive show in London at The London Palladium for a special show along with a talented team of musicians.