Police have charged a man with the murder of 16-year-old Taye Faik in Edmonton.

[E] Bernard Carroll, 19 (26.12.03), of Church Street, N9, was arrested on Monday, 6 November and later charged. He is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 8 November.

Taye’s family have been informed. Our specially trained officers are supporting them.

A 16-year-old girl [A] who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail.

Three other people – [B] a 20-year-old man, [C] a 22-year-old woman and [D] a 22-year-old woman – have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All have been bailed.

Police were called at 23:27hrs on Sunday, 1 October, to a stabbing in Kendal Gardens, N18. Officers attended along with ambulance colleagues.

Tragically, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, 16-year-old Taye, who was from the area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination on Wednesday, 4 October established the cause of death as sharp force trauma to the chest.

Detective Inspector Ben Dalloway is investigating. He said: “I’d like to thank the members of the public who have come forward to speak to us so far. We remain keen to hear from anyone who has yet to speak to police; the slightest fragment of information could prove crucial.

“Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police and anyone with information that may assist the investigation should submit this via our special online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS23V75-PO1”

Anyone who wishes to provide information but would like to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or contact them online.