Airlines battle for airspace dominance

The decision by British Airways to transition the Gatwick – Larnaca routes into full-time service was disclosed on social media by the Ministry of Tourism.

Emphasizing the enhancement of our country’s air connectivity, especially during winter, as a top priority.

Previously, the Deputy Ministry had announced EasyJet’s plan to initiate flights from Belfast Airport to Larnaca starting from 02/05/24, scheduled every Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

An official statement from the Ministry of State expressed satisfaction with EasyJet’s announcement of new routes from Belfast and Glasgow, a result of prior negotiations.

The news of British Airways transforming Larnaca – Gatwick flights into year-round routes was also welcomed.

The expansion of programs by key players in the tourist market, both in duration and seat offerings, was highlighted as significantly important. The Ministry stated that this expansion fulfilled their request.

The statement anticipates further developments soon regarding the introduction of new routes by other airlines. These announcements followed the conclusion of the WTM travel trade show in London.