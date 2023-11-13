A pleasant Saturday afternoon with clear skies and the cold air dawning on, the Saints hosted Mildenhall Town who came down from Suffolk and are top of the Thurlow Nunn premier league.

Teams held a minute silence in respect of remembrance day.

The game began with the Saints surprising Mildenhall with their pace and quality football. They hit the post and forced a great save in the first 15 minutes, you could easily think that the Saints might be favourites.

But Mildenhall were resilient and strong. They held their positions and competed well, which allowed them to start breaking through.

Mildenhall scored in the 25th minute only to be ruled offside.

The Saints were spending too much time in their own half and were not pushing as they were in the first 15.

In the 29th minute, Callum Anderson scored for Mildenhall by smashing the ball in the top right corner from 15 yards after some fumbling errors from the Saints in defence and not clearing the ball. Mildenhall also hit the post just before the half.

The Saints went into half time relieved to only be a goal down and with some hope of pulling off a better performance in the second half.

Well, the second half came with the Saints pushing for the first 10 minutes, they had a couple of clear chances, but Mildenhall were disciplined with their shape and made it difficult for the Saints to get anywhere close.

A gallant effort from the Saints but it was Mildenhall Towns quality that came through in the end to help them progress to the next round.

Michael Sifonios

