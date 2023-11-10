In 2023, these funds will support the CMP with its goal to identify and return the remains of missing individuals and to bring to an end the uncertainty which has affected the families for so many years, the press release added

CMP relies on donor support to implement its bi-communal project that alleviates the suffering of the concerned families.

It is recalled that the CMP was established in 1981 by an agreement between the Greek Cypriot and the Turkish Cypriot leaders, under the auspices of the United Nations. The CMP Project on the Exhumation, Identification and Return of Remains of Missing Persons in Cyprus became operational in 2006 and is co-funded by the European Union.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Since then, the fate of hundreds of people remains unknown.

According to statistical data published on the CMP website by October 31, 2023 out of 2002 missing persons 1,215 were exhumed and 1,036 were identified. Out of 1,510 Greek Cypriot missing persons 743 were identified and 767 were still missing. Of the 492 Turkish Cypriot missing persons, 293 were identified and 199 were still missing.