Officers investigating a fatal fire in Hounslow have discovered six bodies at the scene.

Although formal identification has not taken place, officers can confirm that the bodies found are those of adults and children.

The families of all those concerned have been informed of the development and are being supported by specialist officers.

Post-mortem examinations and formal identification will take place in due course.

The investigation is being led by officers from the West Area Basic Command Unit, in close cooperation with the London Fire Brigade and in consultation with the Coroner.

The senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Garth Hall said: “Firstly, I want to express my sincere condolences to all those affected by this terrible incident. The deaths of so many people, including children, is simply heart-breaking.

“We intend to complete a meticulous investigation into how this tragedy happened. For many days now the scene has been too unstable and dangerous to complete many of our inquiries. It was only after the walls were shored up, and the roof removed, that it became safe enough for search teams to enter the premises.

“We have now been able to sadly confirm the death of a sixth person. The investigation into the cause of the fire continues and I must express my thanks to the London Fire Brigade, their knowledge and experience has been crucial in helping us understand what may have happened that dreadful night.

“These deaths are still being treated as unexplained and we are liaising closely with the Coroner. We understand that family and communities will be looking for answers, but this will be a thorough investigation and we will not rush to any judgement, but follow where the evidence leads. Should there be any change in the nature of this inquiry, we will share that information immediately.

“Lastly, we are still appealing for witnesses, or anyone who recorded anything on their phones that night, to come forward. If you have anything that can assist this investigation please get in contact. Any bit of information, no matter how small, may help us understand what happened that night.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via X (Twitter) @MetCC. Please quote Operation Hamalton. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police were called at about 22:30hrs on Sunday, 13 November to reports of a fire at a residential address on Channel Close in Hounslow.

Officers attended alongside the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service.

The bodies of five people were found inside the property and a sixth person was then unaccounted for.

A seventh man was taken to hospital with serious burns and is still receiving treatment; his condition is not thought life-threatening.