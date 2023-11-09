Police investigating a serious assault in Camden have issued an image of a man they want to identify.

The incident happened at approximately 22:10hrs on Saturday, 29 April outside Camden underground station in Camden High Street, NW1 during a dispute about a lost or stolen mobile phone.

During the dispute the first victim was punched in the chest, causing him to fall to the ground. A second man who was filming the incident was then punched in the head by the suspect. Both men were taken to hospital as a precaution before being discharged.

Officers investigating the assaults have issued an image of a man they want to identify and speak to in relation to the second assault.

Detective Constable Georgia Blakeney from the Central North Command Unit said:

“This was a violent assault which resulted in one man requiring hospital treatment. Our work remains ongoing to identify the men involved, and we are releasing an image of one of them in the hope the public can assist us.

“Do you recognise him? Were you there and witnessed this incident? If you can help please get in contact immediately.”

Work also continues to identify the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD8209/29Apr – you can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.