His Grace Bishop Iakovos visits Cardiff for the 150th anniversary celebrations

On Sunday, November 5, 2023, the Community of St. Nicholas in Cardiff was honoured with the visit of His Grace Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis, who was accompanied by Archdeacon Dr. George Tsourous. His Grace Bishop Iakovos, who previously served as the Priest-in-charge of this church for 22 years, presided over Matins and celebrated the Divine Liturgy. The Very Rev. Archimandrite Nicholas Price, the current Priest-in-charge, concelebrated with His Grace, and Archdeacon George Tsourous assisted in the service.

At the conclusion of the Liturgy, with the blessing of His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, His Grace Bishop Iakovos bestowed the Office of Confessor to Father Nicholas, recognising his dedicated pastoral work and authorising him to offer spiritual guidance as a confessor to the Cardiff Orthodox community.

The event was further marked by the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the community’s founding. His Grace Bishop Iakovos conveyed the pastoral wishes of His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas to everyone attending. Notable Christian leaders were present, including His Grace Mark O’Toole, the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Cardiff, and the Right Reverend Barry Morgan, the former Archbishop of the Church in Wales.

After the service, the community gathered for a celebratory program at a local venue. Attendees enjoyed a sumptuous meal, followed by speeches by the esteemed guests. The program also included a presentation that highlighted the history and contributions of the Greek Community in Cardiff. The festivities concluded with a raffle.

Distinguished guests included His Excellency Mr. Andreas Kakouris, the High Commissioner of Cyprus, and HE Mr. Christos Goulas, the Consul of Greece and Mrs. Maria Loi, the Director and Chair of the Cyprus Educational Mission.

Local dignitaries in attendance included Mrs. Morfudd Meredith, the Lord-Lieutenant of South Glamorgan, and Mrs. Bablin Molik, the Lord Mayor of Cardiff. Mr. Stephen Doughty, the MP for Cardiff South and Penarth, was also present as well as Mrs. David Lermon from the Cardiff Reform Synagogue; Mr. Gurmit Singh, President of the Sikh Gurdwara Cardiff along with Vice Chair Mrs. Surrinder Channa; and Mr. Raad Abdalahad, Chairman of the Iraqi Christian Association of Wales.

