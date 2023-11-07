Help maintain your community’s green spaces by becoming a Greener Together Champion

Local people and communities are being invited to help create a greener, healthier borough, by taking part in a scheme that gives them the skills to help with the upkeep of Islington’s beautiful green spaces.

Islington Greener Together Champions (IGTC) is an initiative run in partnership with Groundwork London, where residents are invited to look after green spaces in the borough. This could be a parklet, a planter or other area of green space in your neighbourhood.

Champions don’t need to have any experience or knowledge, and can commit to as little or as much time as they like, they just need to have the enthusiasm and desire to improve Islington’s green spaces.

As well as keeping neighbourhoods looking more pleasant, there are many wellbeing benefits from spending time outdoors alongside nature, including mental and physical health benefits, getting to know neighbours and socialising, learning new skills, and connecting with your community.

Groundwork London will provide training, support and resources to empower and upskill residents. For those new to gardening, Groundwork London will offer training and help people learn new skills, while more experienced residents are encouraged to share their skills with other local people.

Cllr Rowena Champion, Islington Council’s Executive Member for Environment, Air Quality, and Transport, said: “Islington’s precious green spaces have always benefitted from the work of local people, whose involvement helps turn them into valued community spaces.

“As part of our commitment to make the borough greener and healthier, and to tackle the impact of climate change, we are improving our existing green spaces, establishing new ones and planting more trees.

“And we are asking local people to help us. It doesn’t matter whether you are an experienced gardener, or a greening newbie, whether you have a lot or a little time to spare.

“There are many ways that Islington residents can get involved with greening but IGTC provides a great opportunity to learn new skills, while helping us create new green spaces for the local community, whether this is a parklet or planter in your street or other areas of green space in your local area“.

Applications to become a IGT Champion are a via a simple online form. Groundwork London will then contact residents to speak to them about opportunities in their area, and see what support they can offer.

There are many ways to get involved with greening initiatives in Islington. Many parks have Friends Of groups, and community rangers who run regular volunteer sessions throughout the year. This could involve litter picking, planting, weeding, possibly some sweeping up of autumn leaves – but they always involve getting to know your neighbours and having fun outdoors! Find out about opportunities in your area.