Greek teams had a bad night in Europe on Thursday, with Panathinaikos, Olympiakos and AEK suffering defeats in the Europa League that jeopardize their future in the competition, while PAOK could not beat Aberdeen at home for the Conference League – but still snatched the ticket for the next round.

Panathinaikos lost 3-1 to 10-man Rennes in France and is left with four points from as many matches.

The hosts led early on through Fabian Rieder, Fotis Ioannidis equalized for the Greens from the spot before half-time, but goals from Ibrahim Salah and Ludovic Blas gave the French all three points.

Olympiakos played a good game in London but eventually went down 1-0 to host West Ham and is also on four points from four matches.

The goal that settled the encounter came on the 73rd minute from Lucas Paqueta, while Olympiakos was unlucky to see the woodwork deny Mady Camara four minutes from the end.

AEK suffered a second loss to Marseille within two weeks, this time in Athens. The French won 2-0, leaving AEK on four points.

Marseille scored through Marcel Mbemba on the 25th and Ismail Sarr on the 93rd against a frustrated AEK at the OPAP Arena of Nea Filadelfia.

PAOK drew 2-2 at home with Aberdeen, but this sufficed for the Thessaloniki team to advance to the knockout stages of the Conference League.

Duk put the Scots in front, Taison and Mbwana Samatta turned things around for PAOK, but Jamie McGrath snatched a point for the visitors.

The Thessaloniki team remains top of its group with 10 points from four games

Real Betis eases to comfortable victory over Aris Limassol The Spanish side are now two points clear off Rangers in group C