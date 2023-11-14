The four teams leading the Super League table scored wins of varying difficulty, as leader Panathinaikos continues to enjoy a four-point distance from its chasing pack after the federation’s appeals court upheld on Friday the original decision for the Greens getting all three points from the derby with Olympiakos.

On Sunday Panathinaikos took all three points where AEK had stumbled a couple of weeks ago, beating host Kifissia 1-0. Daniel Mancini was the only scorer of the game at Kaisariani.

An hour before that, substitute Kostas Fortounis scored a second-half brace against Asteras to give Olympiakos a 2-0 win at Tripoli.

AEK had a significantly easier win on Sunday, as it downed visiting Lamia 3-0, goals coming from Levi Garcia, Sergio Araujo and Petros Mantalos.

Panathinaikos has 28 points from 11 matches, Olympiakos and AEK reached 24, and PAOK climbed to 23 thanks to its 2-1 home victory against Panetolikos. The Agrinio team scored first via Pedro Silva Torrejon, but before halftime PAOK turned things around with Mbwana Samatta and Andrija Zivkovic.

Aris produced a convincing 2-0 win at bottom team Volos with two goals in the second half. OFI squandered its early lead to draw 1-1 at home to an unexpectedly strong PAS Giannina in Crete, and Atromitos scored an injury-time equalizer to snatch a 1-1 home draw with Panserraikos.