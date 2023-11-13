Islington will be transformed into a glittering winter wonderland this month as the borough’s high streets switch on their festive lights.

Starting on Friday 17 November and running through to Saturday 9 December, Islington’s high streets will begin to shine brightly as the borough’s free festive events return for another year. With the high streets brightened up by festive lights and the borough’s town centres busy with Christmas markets, visits from Santa, family-friendly activities and more, this time of year is a great opportunity to support the fantastic small businesses in the borough.

Cllr Santiago Bell-Bradford, Executive Member for Inclusive Economy and Jobs, said: “The festive period is the perfect time to take to take full advantage of Islington’s brilliant high streets and town centres. Shopping locally is so important for our economy – every pound spent at a small business is worth three times more to the local economy than spending money at a chain, which helps local businesses to thrive and makes Islington a more equal place.

“The borough’s shops, cafes, restaurants and market stalls are always stocked up with a huge range of items that are perfect for gifts or holiday treats for the festive season.”

The Mayor of Islington will be on hand to switch on the festive lights, with the first of the season happening on Friday 17 November in Angel town centre, with more events taking place all the way through to Saturday 9 December.

The events are as follows:

Friday 17 November, 5–7pm – enjoy performances from King’s Head Theatre’s Beowulf panto stars and local choirs and snap up a festive goody bag at Angel town centre.

Saturday 18 November, 12-5pm – ‘Glow in the Angel’ seasonal spectacular in Islington Green and Camden Passage.

Saturday 18 November, 2–5pm – for the lights switch-on, live music and free mince pies at Nag’s Head Shopping Centre.

Saturday 25 November, 1.30–4.30pm – with Ms Santa, music and the festive lights switch-on at Fonthill Road, Finsbury Park.

Wednesday 29 November, 12-7pm – for music and performances, festive lights switch-on, Christmas crafts and a festive market at Navigator Square, Archway.

Friday 1 December, 4–6pm – for the festive lights switch-on, free mince pies and face painting alongside a festive market at Whitecross Street.

Saturday 2 December, 12noon–3pm – for festive music, face painting and crafts, plus see the winner of this year’s Market Trader of the Year Award announced on the day at Chapel Market.

Saturday 9 December 1.30–4pm – for the festive lights switch-on, live music and the festive market at Caledonian Road.

Cllr Santiago Bell-Bradford added: “We know that this winter will be a difficult time for many people financially, with the cost of living crisis continuing to squeeze many household budgets, but these events can be enjoyed for free by all. We hope that everyone can join us and get into the festive spirit. Come along to enjoy some festive cheer. See you there!”

More information about the events can be found on the Islington Life website.