The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated today its readiness to resume negotiations for a viable and lasting solution to the Cyprus problem on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality.

In a press release to mark the anniversary of the unilateral declaration of independence of the regime in the Turkish occupied north of Cyprus, it said “today marks forty years since the illegal declaration of the secessionist entity in the Turkish-occupied areas of Cyprus, with the continued violation of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus, as well as of international legitimacy and the principles on which the United Nations (UN) Charter is based.”

Despite Turkey’s efforts to legitimise the illegal invasion and continued occupation of Cyprus, “the international community remains firmly committed to the content of UN Security Council Resolutions 541 (1983) and 550 (1984), which unequivocally condemn the secessionist and legally unilateral action. The UN Security Council calls on all states to respect the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and unity of the Republic of Cyprus and not to recognize the secessionist entity. The only sad exception to the blatant disregard for the Resolutions remains, to date, Turkey,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Once again, it added, “we reiterate that we will never accept the fait accompli of the occupation, nor will we accept any efforts to legitimise the partition of our country,” adding that the “Republic of Cyprus will continue to do everything possible to counter efforts to upgrade the separatist entity and any actions contrary to international law.”

At the same time, it added, “we remain firmly committed to the reunification of Cyprus and its people in accordance with international law, UN Security Council Resolutions, the acquis communautaire and the principles and values on which the European Union (EU) is founded. We are working for a free and reunited country, free from foreign occupation and intrusions, with full restoration of the rights and freedoms of all Cypriots.”

Reiterating “our readiness to resume negotiations to find a viable and lasting solution to the Cyprus problem on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality, as provided for in the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions”, the MFA noted that a comprehensive solution that will “realise the aspirations of the entire Cypriot people, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, for the reunification of our homeland and a peaceful and European future of prosperity for all of them” citizens of Cyprus within the EU, should be our common destination.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied the island`s northern third. Numerous rounds of talks under UN aegis to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield results.