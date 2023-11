Thursday 16th November 2023

European Championship

Qualifying Group A

Cyprus v Spain

Georgia v Scotland

Friday 17th November 2023

European Championship

Qualifying Group C

England v Malta 19.45

Italy v North Macedonia

Saturday 18th November 2023

Vanarama National League

Barnet v Gateshead 15.00 The Hive, Camrose Avenue, Edgware HA8 6AG

Isthmian League Premier

Haringey v Kingstonian 15.00 Haringey Borough, CVS VAN HIRE STADIUM, (COLES PARK) White Hart Lane, London N17 7PJ

Isthmian League North

Wroxham v New Salamis 15.00

Spartan South Midlands League

St Panteleimon v Stansted 15.00 Potters Bar Stadium, The Walk Watkins Rise, Potters Bar, Herts EN6 1QB

Sunday 19th November 2023

European Championship

Qualifying Group A

Scotland v Norway

Spain v Georgia

Monday 20th November 2023

European Championship

Qualifying Group C

North Macedonia v England 19.45 Channel 4

Ukraine v Italy

Tuesday 21st November 2023

European Championship

Qualifying Group B

Gibraltar v Netherlands

Greece v France

Wednesday 22nd November 2023

Vanarama National League

Barnet v Oldham 19.45 The Hive, Camrose Avenue, Edgware HA8 6AG