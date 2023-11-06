During Great Vespers, His Eminence honoured the Rev. Oeconomos John Hookway’s longstanding service to the Community by elevating him to the rank of Protopresbyter. Additionally, Mr. Nicholas Menikou, Mr. Demetrios Iordanou, and Mr. Alexandros Georgiou were elevated by His Eminence Nikitas to the order of Readers. Distinguished guests in attendance included His Excellency Mr. Christos Goulas, Consul of the Hellenic Republic in London, esteemed Heads of Education from the Greek and Cypriot Mission – Mrs. Irene Veroni and Mrs. Maria Loi, as well as the Archons of the Great Church of Christ, Mr. Menelaos Ourris and Mr. Panayiotis Demetriou.

After the conclusion of Great Vespers, the Community hosted a generous festal meal for the entire congregation. On the feast day itself, attendees were treated to a delightful array of traditional savoury and sweet dishes in the church hall.

Photos Stavri K