Ex-PM David Cameron is made foreign secretary in a shock move as Rishi Sunak reshuffles his cabinet

It is a remarkable return to government for the former Conservative prime minister, in office between 2010 and 2016

Cameron says that while he has disagreed with “some individual decisions” made by Sunak, he believes the PM is a strong and capable leader

Sunak earlier sacked Home Secretary Suella Braverman following days of speculation over her future

James Cleverly, who had been foreign secretary, has replaced Braverman as home secretary

A leading figure on the Tory right, Braverman had angered No 10 with an unauthorised article criticising the policing of pro-Palestinian protests

Braverman says serving as home secretary was “the greatest privilege” and adds she will have more to say “in due course”