Enjoy your festive meal at the Highland Angus Steak House in Southgate in luxurious quaint surroundings. You can select from the festive season set menu or their daily menu.
The Highland is proud to serve the best quality Scotch steaks, fish, veal, and chicken dishes.
Since first opening its doors in 1971, The Highland has been serving favourites such as their 18oz Scotch T-Bone Steak and fresh Dover Sole accompanied with their renowned house wine.
Enjoy a traditional dining experience in their relaxed and elegant newly renovated restaurant, where their food has a Mediterranean influence and stays true to their principles of good quality Scottish Steak, imported from Aberdeen weekly.
Customers can choose to dine at a table or private seating booths. So, whether it’s a romantic dinner for two, a birthday celebration or a night out with friends, they have the setting to suit.
As well as the festive season The Highland is available for party bookings, catering for 40 guests and more. Contact us for pricing and availability.
The Highland Angus Steak House is located on Cannon Hill parade, Southgate, North London.
To make a reservation, call 020 8882 4897.Opening Hours
Monday 4.30pm – 12am Last orders 10pm
Tuesday – Thursday 12pm – 12am
Last orders 10pm
Friday – Saturday 12pm – 12am Last orders 10.30pm
Sunday
12pm – 10pm Last orders 9pm
CHRISTMAS DAY LUNCH SELECTION
HIGHLAND ANGUS STEAKHOUSE
THREE COURSE LUNCH & COFFEE £69.95
FOR CHILDREN UNDER 12 £35.95
A BOTTLE OF FRENCH HOUSE WINE £21.95
ENJOY A GLASS OF WINE WITH YOUR MEAL £6.45
STARTERS
Soup Of The Day
Grapefruit Cocktail
Home Made Chicken Liver Pate
Deep Fried Garlic Mushrooms
Prawn Cocktail
MAIN COURSES
Grilled Sirloin Steak
Served with petit pois, mushrooms and french fried potatoes
Grilled Rump Steak
Served with deep fried onions, grilled tomatoes and french fried potatoes
Escalope Of Veal Highland
Served with sauté potatoes, broccoli and petit pois
Roast Turkey
Served with sage and onion stuffing, chipolata sausage, roast potatoes and brussels sprouts
Grilled Salmon (Or Poached)
Served with saute potatoes, grilled tomatoes and petit pois
DESSERTS
Christmas Pudding With Brandy Sauce
Homemade Crème Caramel
Homemade Apple Pie
Cheesecake
Black Forest Gateau
Ice Cream
Coffee Or Tea
Served with mint chocolate and Turkish delights
FESTIVE SEASON SET MENU
HIGHLAND ANGUS STEAKHOUSE
2 COURSE MEAL AND COFFEE
£26.95
3 COURSE MEAL AND COFFEE
£29.95 (LUNCH TIME ONLY)
EVENING 3 COURSE MEAL AND COFFEE
£34.95
STARTERS
MAIN COURSES
Meals May Be Replaced With A Vegetarian Alternative.
DESSERTS
Coffee Or Tea
