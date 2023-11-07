Enjoy your festive meal at the Highland Angus Steak House in Southgate in luxurious quaint surroundings. You can select from the festive season set menu or their daily menu.

The Highland is proud to serve the best quality Scotch steaks, fish, veal, and chicken dishes.

Since first opening its doors in 1971, The Highland has been serving favourites such as their 18oz Scotch T-Bone Steak and fresh Dover Sole accompanied with their renowned house wine.

Enjoy a traditional dining experience in their relaxed and elegant newly renovated restaurant, where their food has a Mediterranean influence and stays true to their principles of good quality Scottish Steak, imported from Aberdeen weekly.

Customers can choose to dine at a table or private seating booths. So, whether it’s a romantic dinner for two, a birthday celebration or a night out with friends, they have the setting to suit.

As well as the festive season The Highland is available for party bookings, catering for 40 guests and more. Contact us for pricing and availability.

The Highland Angus Steak House is located on Cannon Hill parade, Southgate, North London.

To make a reservation, call 020 8882 4897.Opening Hours

Monday 4.30pm – 12am Last orders 10pm

Tuesday – Thursday 12pm – 12am

Last orders 10pm

Friday – Saturday 12pm – 12am Last orders 10.30pm

Sunday

12pm – 10pm Last orders 9pm

CHRISTMAS DAY LUNCH SELECTION

HIGHLAND ANGUS STEAKHOUSE

THREE COURSE LUNCH & COFFEE £69.95

FOR CHILDREN UNDER 12 £35.95

A BOTTLE OF FRENCH HOUSE WINE £21.95

ENJOY A GLASS OF WINE WITH YOUR MEAL £6.45

STARTERS

Soup Of The Day

Grapefruit Cocktail

Home Made Chicken Liver Pate

Deep Fried Garlic Mushrooms

Prawn Cocktail

MAIN COURSES

Grilled Sirloin Steak

Served with petit pois, mushrooms and french fried potatoes

Grilled Rump Steak

Served with deep fried onions, grilled tomatoes and french fried potatoes

Escalope Of Veal Highland

Served with sauté potatoes, broccoli and petit pois

Roast Turkey

Served with sage and onion stuffing, chipolata sausage, roast potatoes and brussels sprouts

Grilled Salmon (Or Poached)

Served with saute potatoes, grilled tomatoes and petit pois

DESSERTS

Christmas Pudding With Brandy Sauce

Homemade Crème Caramel

Homemade Apple Pie

Cheesecake

Black Forest Gateau

Ice Cream

Coffee Or Tea

Served with mint chocolate and Turkish delights

FESTIVE SEASON SET MENU

HIGHLAND ANGUS STEAKHOUSE

2 COURSE MEAL AND COFFEE

£26.95

3 COURSE MEAL AND COFFEE

£29.95 (LUNCH TIME ONLY)

EVENING 3 COURSE MEAL AND COFFEE

£34.95

STARTERS

Soup Of The Day

Grapefruit Cocktail

Home Made Chicken Liver Pate

Deep Fried Garlic Mushrooms

Prawn Cocktail

MAIN COURSES

Grilled Sirloin Steak

Served with petit pois, mushrooms and French fries

Grilled Rump Steak

Served with deep fried onions, grilled tomatoes and French fries

Escalope Of Veal Highland

Served with sauté potatoes, broccoli and petit pois

Traditional Roast Turkey

Served with sage and onion stuffing, chipolata sausage, roast potatoes and Brussel’s sprouts

Grilled Salmon

Served with saute potatoes, grilled tomatoes and petit pois

Meals May Be Replaced With A Vegetarian Alternative.

DESSERTS

Christmas Pudding With Brandy Sauce

Homemade Crème Caramel

Homemade Apple Pie

Cheesecake

Black Forest Gateau

Ice Cream

Coffee Or Tea

Served with mint chocolate and Turkish delights