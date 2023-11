Ho Ho Ho!🎄 It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Enfield is getting ready to celebrate in style!

From Christmas markets to family festive shows, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Check out DAC and Forty Hall’s Christmas programme below (more events to be announced):

Dugdale Arts Centre

Sunday 26th November – Wednesday 13th December: Winter Tales

Tuesday 19th – Saturday 23rd December: Christmas Claytime

Tuesday 19th – Saturday 23rd December: The Magic Lamp

Wednesday 27th – Saturday 30th December: The King of Nothing

Forty Hall

Saturday 11th November: Christmas Calligraphy Workshop

Friday 24th November: Christmas Fayre 2023

Thursday 30th November – Saturday 30th December: Christmas at Forty Hall 2023

Sunday 3rd December: Christmas Wreath Workshop

Sunday 3rd December: Christmas Concert – Ad Gaudia!

Friday 8th December: Gin-gle Bell Ball – Shared Christmas Party

Saturday 16th December: Children’s Activity – Christmas Trail

Sunday 17th December: Breakfast with Santa at Forty Hall

Sunday 17th December: Christmas Afternoon Tea at Forty Hall

Sunday 17th December: Christmas Concert – Hi Lo Singers