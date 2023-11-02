Ed Sheeran is to perform in Cyprus as part of his upcoming world tour.

The global pop sensation announced new dates for his Mathematics World Tour in 2024 on Friday, kicking off in Asia at the beginning of next year before doing further dates in Europe through the summer.

The hitmaker, 32, posted a video of himself on Instagram to share the exciting update with his 45.7M followers. He captioned the clip: “Hullo everyone! Coming back on the road with Mathematics tour in 2024, super excited for these dates they are some of my favourite countries and cities in the world.”

It is expected Ed will perform in Cyprus in September 2024, though the exact date, venue, and ticket price will be announced on November 6.

He will be supported on tour by Calum Scott.