Drugs were seized and a teenage boy was arrested after police conducted a warrant at an address in the Potters Bar area yesterday morning (Wednesday 1 November).

Officers from the Scorpion Team led the operation, with support from the Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT), Intervention colleagues, the Local Crime Unit and the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Dog Unit.

A search was carried out and suspected Class A and B drugs were seized, along with two knives, cash and mobile phones.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs and psychoactive substances. He has been bailed while enquiries continue.

PC Callum Ellis, who coordinated the operation, said: “Drugs and the criminality often associated with them devastates lives and causes fear among local communities.

“This operation was carried out following intelligence and I hope it reassures people that we are listening to concerns and will do whatever we can to take action against anyone suspected of being involved in crime.

“If you have any concerns, please report information to police or to Crimestoppers anonymously.”

You can report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101.