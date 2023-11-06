DLR strike: Impacts on 7-9 November 2023
A strike is planned on the DLR which will affect services between Tuesday 7 and Thursday 9 November 2023.
7-8 November
No DLR services are expected to run on Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8 November. Any services that do run are expected to start later and finish much earlier than normal.
If travelling on these days, you should plan ahead, check before you travel, consider alternative routes and allow more time for your journey.
Tube, London Overground, Elizabeth line, Bus and IFS Cloud Cable Car services are not on strike but may be busier than normal. London Trams services will also run as normal.
9 November
Services may have minor disruptions on the morning of Thursday 9 November. Check before you travel in the morning.
World Travel Market
Customers travelling to the World Travel Market at ExCeL London on 7-8 November should:
- Use Elizabeth line services to get to Custom House, or
- IFS Cloud Cable Car services from North Greenwich to Royal Docks – which is about a 15 minute walk to ExCel London
Bus strike – November/December 2023
A strike by RATP Dev Transit London bus drivers will affect 8 routes, mostly in west London.
From approximately 05:00 on strike days little or no service is expected on the affected routes, including night services. A normal service is expected to resume after approximately 06:00 the day after the strike.
Strike dates
- 10 November
- 13 November
- 1 December
- 4 December
- 22-23 December
Routes
- 13, 23, 28, 218, 295, 414 and 452
- N28
If travelling on these days, you should plan ahead, check before you travel, consider alternative routes and allow more time for your journey.
