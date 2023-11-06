DLR strike: Impacts on 7-9 November 2023

A strike is planned on the DLR which will affect services between Tuesday 7 and Thursday 9 November 2023.

7-8 November

No DLR services are expected to run on Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8 November. Any services that do run are expected to start later and finish much earlier than normal.

If travelling on these days, you should plan ahead, check before you travel, consider alternative routes and allow more time for your journey.

Tube, London Overground, Elizabeth line, Bus and IFS Cloud Cable Car services are not on strike but may be busier than normal. London Trams services will also run as normal.

9 November

Services may have minor disruptions on the morning of Thursday 9 November. Check before you travel in the morning.

World Travel Market

Customers travelling to the World Travel Market at ExCeL London on 7-8 November should: