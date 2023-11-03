Relations between Cyprus and the United States are today at the highest level than ever before, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Thursday evening, addressing a Gala dinner at the Presidential Palace, organised by AHEPA Cyprus in memory of businessman Photos Photiades.

The President praised the role of AHEPA noting that over the years it “has demonstrated an essential and strong participation in all struggles for Cyprus and Hellenism in general.” President Christodoulides said that he knows from personal experience AHEPA’s contribution in promoting the Cyprus issue, the missing persons and the role of Cyprus in the region.

He particularly noted its role in strengthening the relations between Cyprus and the US.

In his address the President also referred to AHEPA’s role in the efforts to form and implement a National Strategy for Cyprus Diaspora adding that the 2024 annual international Supreme Conference of AHEPA will take place in Larnaka with the participation of more than three thousand delegates.

Christodoulides said that 2024 marks 50 years from the illegal Turkish invasion of Cyprus, “therefore we will have the opportunity through the Conference to condemn once again the invasion and occupation and reiterate our will to solve the Cyprus issue and reunite our homeland.”

The net proceeds from the Gala dinner will be given to Elpida Foundation for children with cancer and leukemia and to the “Ray of Life-Iliachtida Zois” foundation for children with special needs.

Referring to Photiades he said that the he left an indelible mark on Cypriot business and was among the pioneers in the business and economic development of Cyprus, especially after the difficult years of the Turkish invasion, and contributed decisively to the growth and evolution of the Cyprus economy.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.