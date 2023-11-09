The President of the Republic Nikos Christodoulides is travelling on Wednesday to France, at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, in order to participate in the International Humanitarian Conference on the civilian population in Gaza, which will take place on Thursday 9 November in Paris. Christodoulides will elaborate during the conference on Cyprus’ initiative to establish a maritime corridor for providing humanitarian aid to Gaza.

According to a written statement by Government Spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis, the conference, which will be held at the level of Heads of State and Government and Ministers of Foreign Affairs, aims to discuss issues such as the restoration of water, fuel and electricity supplies, as well as the provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Letymbiotis noted that the initiative of the Republic of Cyprus to establish a maritime corridor via Cyprus, for the unimpeded, safe and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, is expected to be discussed extensively during the conference.

He added that in particular the President will elaborate in detail on the parameters of the planned initiative, as they have been shaped following his contacts in recent days with the President of Egypt and the King of Jordan, the Prime Minister of Israel, the President of the European Commission and the US Secretary of State during their meeting on Sunday, as well as the Foreign Minister’s contacts with the Palestinian Authority, the Foreign Minister of Jordan and officials of neighbouring states.

The President will be accompanied by Foreign MinisterConstantinos Kombos, the Director of his Diplomatic Office Marilena Raouna and the Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Thessalia Salina Shambos.

Following his participation in the Paris conference, the President will depart on November 9 for Athens, where the 1st Cyprus-Greece Intergovernmental Conference will take place, the spokesman concluded.