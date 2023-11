MEETING TO DENOUNCE THE DECLARATION OF THE PSUEDO-STATE IN THE OCCUPIED AREAS

Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Orfeas checkpoint, Nicosia | 19:00 pm

Speaker: Stefanos Stefanou, General Secretary of the C.C. of AKEL

Preceded by an anti-occupation march “We march to Kyreneia”.

We gather at the “Liberty Monument” 18:15