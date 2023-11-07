Aris, APOEL, Omonia and Paphos FC, achieved great victories in the framework of the Match Day 10 of the Cyprus football League Cyta, proving that the battle for the championship will be fascinating.

On Sunday, APOEL defeated AEK in Larnaca, Paphos won Anorthosis and on Saturday, Omonia and Aris defeated Apollon and Nea Salamina respectively.

Results of Match Day 10: AEZ-Ethnicos 1-1, Doxa-Othellos 0-2, Aris-Nea Salamina 2-1, Omonia-Apollon 2-0, AEK-APOEL 0-3, Paphos FC-Anorthosis 1-0, AEL-Karmiotissa 2-1.

Standings: Aris 23, APOEL 23, Omonia 20, Paphos 20, Anorthosis 18, Apollon 18, Nea Salamina 15, AEK 13, AEL 13, Ethnicos 12, AEZ 9, Othellos 6, Karmiotissa 2, Doxa 0.