The 22nd Cyprus Film Days International Festival, which will take place between 11-20 April 2024 in Nicosia and Limassol, calls for submission of feature films until 15 January 2024.

According to a press release, the Deputy Ministry of Culture of Cyprus and the Rialto Theatre launch a call for submissions of feature films in the two Competition Sections of “Cyprus Film Days”, the official international film festival of Cyprus.

The Festival aims at broadening its horizons beyond the geographical boundaries of Cyprus, as well as at attracting international film industry professionals and audiences, thus turning Cyprus into a meeting hub for the three neighbouring continents.

It is noted that the 22nd edition of Cyprus Film Days IFF will take place between 11-20 April 2024 both in Nicosia and Limassol.

The feature films to be submitted must be 2022 or 2023 or 2024 productions and may be submitted via www.filmfreeway.com/cyprusfilmdays until 15/01/2024.

Glocal Images International Competition Section accepts films that showcase the “colours” of a local culture while highlighting, in an innovative way, issues that concern the global public opinion.

An independent International Jury will award the Best Film Award, accompanied by the amount of €6,000, paid in half (ex aequo) to the Producer (€3,000) and the Director (€3,000) of the film. It will also award the Special Jury Award, accompanied by the amount of €3,000, paid in half (ex aequo) to the Producer (€1,500) and the Director (€1,500) of the film, as well as the Best Director Award, accompanied by the amount of €1,000.

The Jury may also give up to three honorary distinctions. These distinctions are not accompanied by a monetary prize.

The Cypriot Films Competition Section accepts Cypriot films pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Festival. These films must meet specific criteria in order to be eligible for selection.

The Jury will award the Best Cypriot Film Award, accompanied by the amount of €4,000, which is paid in half (ex aequo) to the Producer (€2,000) and the Director (€2,000) of the film. It will also award the Best Director Award, accompanied by services, as well as the Best Performance Award, accompanied by the amount of €500, sponsored by Limassol Municipality.

The Jury may also give up to three honorary distinctions. These distinctions are not accompanied by a monetary prize.

The selection of films competing in both sections (National and International) is made by the Festival’s Artistic Directors, Argyro Nicolaou and Marios Lizides.

Rules, regulations & submissions are available at www.cyprusfilmdays.com. Those interested may contact +357 25 343904 or [email protected].