Detectives investigating a sexual assault at Green Park Underground station are today releasing this CCTV image in connection.

The incident happened just before midnight on 30 September.

The victim was walking from the Victoria Line towards the Piccadilly Line when a man approached them, asking for directions and shaking his hand.

The man sexually assaulted the victim and bit their chest twice.

Detectives would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image who they believe may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 121 of 01/10/23.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.