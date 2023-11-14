Do you recognise these men?

Officers have today issued CCTV images following a serious public order offence on a Circle Line train between Westminster and Mansion House Underground Station.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm on Saturday 11 November.

A group of six or seven men boarded the train at Westminster Underground Station, approached a lone man and started shouting abuse at him.

Detectives would like to speak to the men in the images who they believe may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 542 of 11/11/2023.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

