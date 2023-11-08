A Brit has died after being pulled unconscious from the sea in front of his partner in Cyprus.

The man was swimming off the coast of Yeroskipou in western Cyprus, with his partner when he suddenly felt unwell and lost consciousness on Tuesday, according to local media reports.

Emergency services brought the British man back ashore and administered CPR before bringing him to Paphos General Hospital, where he was declared dead.

It is understood the man had lost consciousness in the water, part of the Mediterranean Sea. Cyprus is one of the two largest country islands in the Mediterranean Sea, with Malta being the other.

The sad news comes as the family of a boy who died after being found unconscious in a hotel pool on holiday in Cyprus have paid tribute to their “beloved and beautiful” son.

Ruaridh Nairne, aged six, was rushed to Paphos General Hospital in Cyprus but he could not be saved and sadly died eight days later on October 14. The youngster from Inverness has now been described by his devastated family as a ‘beautiful little hurricane’ who was a ‘wonderful’ big brother, reports the Daily Record.

A touching tribute, shared by D. Chisholm & Sons, reads: “It is with profound sadness and unimaginable pain we announce the passing on the 14th October 2023 of our beloved and beautiful Ruaridh (Roo), whilst on holiday in Cyprus. Cherished and adored son of Fiona and the late Peter. Protective and the most wonderful big brother to baby Archie.

“So much more than a nephew to his incredible Aunty Sandra. Very much loved by Ann, Granny Carmen, Big Archie, Hayley, Lauren and Michael. Also a cherished grandson, nephew, cousin and best friend to so, so many.”

The post continued: “A celebration of the life of our beautiful little hurricane Roo will be held on the 13th November, 12pm at the Kingsmills Hotel with burial thereafter at Kilvean Cemetery. All family, friends and anyone who may have crossed paths with our boy are warmly invited.

“Dress code is optional but to truly celebrate Roo we actively encourage you to dress as brightly as possible. Any Disney, Lego, Marvel or Pokémon apparel you may find lurking at the back of your wardrobe would most definitely meet with his seal of approval.”

The man was declared dead at Paphos General Hospital after swimming off the coast of Yeroskipou in western Cyprus, where he fell unwell and emergency services were called

Mirror