Blue have announced a Greatest Hits Tour of the UK.

The group will visit Liverpool, London (Friday 19 April – LONDON Palladium), Sheffield, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Gateshead, Nottingham, Ipswich, Wolverhampton, Portsmouth, Truro, Plymouth and Manchester between 16 April and 11 May 2024.

The shows will celebrate their two decades of music, with Duncan James, Lee Ryan, Simon Webbe and UK Cypriot Antony Costa performing their greatest hits, as well as sharing their “greatest stories”. Tickets go on general sale at 9am this Friday (27 October).

Blue formed in 2000 and almost instantly found massive fame across the UK and Ireland, with their debut album, All Rise, shooting straight to the #1 spot, along with its successors One Love in 2002 and Guilty in 2003.

After two BRIT Award wins and continuous nationwide success, the band split in 2005, eventually reuniting in 2009 and appearing on the television show The Big Reunion several years later. Since then, they’ve put out a further three albums including, most recently, Heart And Soul in 2022.