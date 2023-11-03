Remembrance Sunday wreaths

Barnet residents will have the chance to pay their respects to those who have died in conflicts around the world at Remembrance Day services on Sunday 12 November, with several services and parades in the borough.

The Worshipful Mayor of Barnet, Cllr Nagus Narenthira, will be attending Hendon War Memorial on Remembrance Sunday and will lay a wreath on behalf of the Mayoralty, Councillors and burgesses.

The Leader of Barnet Council and the Leader of the Opposition will be in attendance along with Armed Forces, veterans, cadets, representatives of the emergency services and the Salvation Army Band.

The Remembrance Sunday parade will arrive at Hendon War Memorial at 10.40am and two minutes of silence will be observed at 11am.

Remembrance commemorations in the borough are listed below. Unless stated otherwise, they will be happening on Remembrance Sunday.

Hendon War Memorial – A41 Watford Way 10.40am; parade forms up St Joseph’s School from 10.10am

High Barnet: St John’s Church, Wood Street – 10.40am

New Barnet Albert Road (RBL) parade to Station Rd War memorial – 9.15am

East Barnet: Brookhill Road (RBL) to East Barnet Methodist Church War Memorial – 10.30am

Edgware War Memorial – 9.50am

Mill Hill: St Paul’s Church & Middx Regt The Ridgeway NW7 – 9.50am

St Mary’s at Finchley & St Marylebone Cemetery – 9.50am

St Kilda’s & Finchley United Service Club (Ballards Lane) – 10.45am

Totteridge: St Andrew’s Church – 9.50am

All Saint’s Church, Oakleigh Road North – 9.40am

Hampstead Garden Suburb Free Church – 10.40am

Golders Green: Clock Tower War Memorial – 10.30am

Golders Green: Greek Orthodox Cathedral – 10.30am

Friern Barnet: St John the Evangelist Friern Barnet Road – 9.50am

Monken Hadley: St Mary the Virgin and war memorial (Camlet Way) – 10.15am

Finchley Memorial Hospital (new memorial since 2021) – service at 10.30am on Friday 10 November.

Friern Barnet: St James the Great – War Memorial (Friern Barnet Lane) on Armistice Day (day before Remembrance Sunday) 11/11 – 10.50am

Hendon Crematorium on Armistice Day (day before Remembrance Sunday) 11/11 – 10.30am

Wreaths will be sent to Barnet’s twin towns, Chaville and Le Raincy in France, as always, for their Remembrance services on Armistice Day (11 November).