Barnet residents came together to pay their respects to those who have died in conflicts around the world on Remembrance Sunday (12 November).

Services and parades took place throughout the borough, with the Worshipful Mayor of Barnet, Cllr Nagus Narenthira, attending commemorations at the Hendon War Memorial. She laid a wreath on behalf of the Mayoralty, Councillors and burgesses. The Leader of Barnet Council and the Leader of the Opposition joined Armed Forces, veterans, cadets, representatives of the emergency services and the Salvation Army Band at the service.

The Worshipful Mayor of Barnet, Cllr Nagus Narenthira, said: “We remember all those who gave their lives, for our peace and freedom, in conflicts across the world. Remembrance Sunday is always a very moving and poignant day, a chance for the whole borough to mark this important occasion. Lest we forget.”

Wreaths were also sent to Barnet’s twin towns, Chaville and Le Raincy in France, as always, for their Remembrance services on Armistice Day (11 November).