Saracens High School celebrate exam success

Newly published Key Stage 4 (KS4) data from the Department for Education (DfE), shows that Barnet is second in the country for Progress 8, which measures the progress that students have made between the end of primary school and the end of Key Stage 4 (16 year olds).

The Barnet Progress 8 score for the 28 schools in the Borough was only beaten by the Isles of Scilly Local Authority, which has only one school in it.

The attainment of students in Barnet by the end of KS4 (i.e. grades achieved) was also very strong, ranked third best in the country.

Impressively, this achievement is back to pre-pandemic levels (2019) demonstrating the work children, parents, schools, teachers and support staff have done after the school closure periods in 2020 and 2021.

Welcoming the news, Cllr Pauline Coakley Webb, Cabinet Member for Family Friendly Barnet, said:

“I am incredibly proud to be able to celebrate this fantastic achievement. Our students and school staff deserve so much praise for their dedication and hard work to attain these levels and be second and third in the country for different measures at Key Stage 4.

“We know that following the COVID-19 pandemic and the school closures that ground had to be made up across all levels. For KS4 to have done this in such a short space of time, is a real testament to all involved, congratulations and well done!”

This news comes after reports External link earlier this year for other Key Stages showed that Barnet’s schools outperform national averages, achieving outstanding results in the 2022 – 2023 academic year.