The sights, sounds and flavours of Diwali lit up the Quadrangle at Middlesex University at the council’s official celebration event yesterday evening (8 November).

The event was organised by Barnet Council in partnership with Middlesex University and Barnet Asian Women’s Association (BAWA).

The proceedings were officially opened by Vice-Chancellor of Middlesex University, Professor Sean Wellington, who led the lighting of the ceremonial Diwa lamp while young people from the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha temple sang verses for prayers of peace.

Also in attendance was the High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Her Excellency Saida Muna Tasneem, along with representatives of communities from across the borough.

Cllr Zahra Beg, Cabinet Member for Equalities, Voluntary & Community Sector, said:

“Diwali, or the festival of lights signifies peace and joy, the victory of good over evil, and light over darkness every day.

“We’re so lucky in Barnet to have such wonderfully diverse and multicultural communities that make celebrating occasions like Diwali so special and integral to our culture.

“It also marks the beginning of winter festivals in the borough and is a great opportunity to come together and to celebrate the music, dance and of course delicious food that Diwali is known for.”

Professor Sean Wellington, Interim Vice-Chancellor of Middlesex University, said: “Middlesex University is a diverse and inclusive community at the heart of the London Borough of Barnet and our role in the local community is incredibly important to us.

“We are therefore delighted to host this celebration of Diwali which is an opportunity for us to come together, to reflect and celebrate the Festival of Lights.”

The event included a total of six different dance acts, musicians and of course delicious food.

Diwali marks the beginning of Barnet’s Winter Festival, which will run through the next few months and culminate in celebrations for the Lunar New Year in February.

If you are planning an event that brings together the community and celebrates culture or faith, please email [email protected]External link to promote it on our Winter Festival webpage.