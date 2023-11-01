Seven people have been arrested following two robberies and an attempted robbery in Broxbourne last week.

The following incidents took place on three consecutive days in Cheshunt and Hoddesdon:

On Monday 23 October, a person had their mobile phone stolen while on Turners Hill, Cheshunt. A 17 year old boy from London and two 15 year old boys from London were arrested on suspicion of robbery (41/84727/23).

On Tuesday 24 October, failed attempts were made to take a mobile phone and bag from a person on Old Highway, Hoddesdon. A 16 year old boy from Enfield was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery (41/85040/23).

On Wednesday 25 October. A bag was stolen from a person on Crossbrook Street, Cheshunt. Two 15 year old boys and two 14 year old boys, all from London, were arrested on suspicion of robbery (41/85418/23).

All those arrested have been released on police bail while enquiries continue into each incident.

Detective Inspector Neil Watts, of the Broxbourne Local Crime Unit, said: “These separate incidents were distressing for the victims, I hope quick arrests following each of them is reassuring to the community that crime will not be tolerated.

“I also hope our swift action sends a message that incidents like these have no place in Broxbourne and those looking to travel to commit crime are not welcome.

“Despite the arrests, enquiries are still being conducted into these incidents, if you have information about any of them and have not already been in contact with police then please get in touch quoting the relevant crime number stated above.”

You can report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (opens in a new window)