The two day meeting was hosted by the Catholic Archdiocese of Belgrade and afforded the participants the opportunity to share thoughts and exchange ideas on matters of mutual concern. The group heard various reports from the committee members and plans for future meetings. One of the critical issues discussed was the crisis in the Middle East and a statement was issued by the joint committee (please see the attachment). A highlight of the meeting was the visit to the Saint Sava Cathedral and a gracious reception/dinner offered by the Serbian Orthodox Church.