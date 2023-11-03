Detectives in Redbridge are appealing for help from the public to name a man they want to identify and speak with in connection with a violent assault in Ilford.

On Wednesday, 1 March the 67-year-old victim was walking in High Road, Seven Kings when he was approached by a man he did not know who stabbed him in the stomach.

The injured man was taken by London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital where, thankfully, his injuries were not life threatening.

Images of the suspect were captured on CCTV and officers are keen to hear from anyone who can identify the man pictured.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 1577/1MAR.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

