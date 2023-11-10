Officers are appealing for the public’s help to find a man from Kensington who has been missing for a week.

Steven Carolan was last seen getting off a bus near to Putney Bridge at approximately 18:50hrs on Friday, 3 November.

The 33-year-old was last known to be wearing black clothing and black trainers with white soles.

Steven is known to have boarded a route 28 bus at 17:28hrs from West Kensington Station towards Wandsworth.

He has then taken a route 220 bus from Mapleton Crescent in Wandsworth, outside Southside Shopping Centre at 18:35hrs, before disembarking at Putney Bridge at 18:50.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Steven’s welfare as he suffers from epilepsy and isn’t thought to have access to his medication.

Steven’s parents are also concerned about him. His mother, Sandra Carolan, said:“Steven, you’re not in any trouble. Your Mum and Dad want to help, we can help you and we love you very much.”

Detective Inspector Fiona Van Kampen, a from the missing persons team, said: “We have carried out a number of enquiries to try and find Steven and we are appealing for anyone who may have seen him last Friday, or in the week since, to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 2483/04Nov. Report immediate sightings by calling 999.

You can also contact the Missing People charity by calling 116 000. This service is free and confidential.