APOEL tops the table after conclusion of Match Day 11 of the Cyprus football League Cyta, as Aris lost to Karmiotissa 4-1 and remained at the second place of table together with Pafos.

On Sunday Othellos won AEZ 2-1, Karmiotissa defeated last year’s champion Aris 4-1 and AEK won an important victory playing against Apollon 0-1.

Results of Match Day 11: Anorthosis-Omonia 2-0, Nea Salamina – Doxa 2-0, APOEL – AEL 1-0, Ethnikos – Paphos 1-4, Othellos-AEZ 2-1, Karmiotissa – Aris 4-1, Apollon -AEK 0-1

Standings:

1. APOEL 26

2. Aris 23

3. Paphos 23

4. Anorthosis 21

5. Omonoia 20

6. Apollon 18

7. Nea Salamina 18

8. AEK 16

9. AEL 13

10. Ethnicos 12

11. Othellos 9

12. AEZ 9

13. Karmiotissa 5

14. Doxa 0