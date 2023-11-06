Sixteen third-country nationals, who resided illegally in Cyprus, were identified and arrested, during the weekend, as part of coordinated police operations. As part of efforts to return third-country nationals to their countries of origin, another 20 people departed from the island last Friday.

Since the beginning of 2023 a total of 7,933 persons have left from Cyprus.

According to a police press release the operations were conducted in all districts of Cyprus aiming to locate and arrest persons residing illegally in the territory of the Republic, as well as to carry out checks to combat illegal and undeclared employment.

During the operations, in Famagusta district two persons, aged 28 and 23, were found to be working illegally in a restaurant and a night club. They were on the island illegally and were arrested.

In Limassol three people where arrested in 15 checks carried out whereas in Larnaka six persons were found to be illegal in Cyprus and another five in Nicosia. Two of them were identified during traffic checks.

The checks are still ongoing, police said

In Paphos last Friday the authorities located 20 persons illegally on the island