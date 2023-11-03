AKEL’s Economic Forum entitled “Looking to the Future” was a great success

1 November 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The Economy Forum organised by AKEL entitled “Looking to the Future” was a great success, with the participation of protagonists from the entire spectrum and sectors of our country’s economy.

The critical review of the past, the objective examination of the current situation and the creative reflection on the future were the three principal pillars of the debate that took place.

AKEL presented the framework of its vision for Cyprus’ developmental model, confirming that the economy is high on its political agenda and daily activity.

In the light of critical developments, but also challenges, the overall conclusion that came out of the discussion at the Forum is that the country’s developmental model needs to be reshaped, a model that should ensure comprehensive and sustainable growth. A model generating growth that will address rising income inequalities, support entrepreneurship, ensure quality jobs with dignified wages and rights and respect the environment.

As the General Secretary of the C.C. of AKEL noted during his introductory speech to the Forum, “an honest and structured social dialogue is needed on how to create an economy that is more just, more inclusive, less exploitative and a cohesive society”.

The findings of the Forum and the recommendations put forward will be evaluated in depth, continuing the Party’s efforts to project a way out of the accumulated economic and social problems and the short-sighted developmental model that was pursued over the last decade.