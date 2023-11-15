AKEL denounces the anniversary of the declaration of the pseudo-state

There is an urgent need for initiatives to be taken on the Cyprus problem

14 November 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the declaration of the pseudo-state [in the occupied areas] by Turkey and Rauf Denktash. The secessionist move of 1983 was the third act of the crime committed against the Republic of Cyprus and the Cypriot people. It was preceded by the betrayal of the coup d’état and the invasion of 1974, seeking to legitimize the occupation and partition of Cyprus. This is an action that flagrantly violates international law, as the relevant Resolutions of United Nations Security Council underline.

The Cyprus problem is currently perhaps at its most critical juncture. Never before has there been such a long period of stagnation and deadlock on the Cyprus problem, with Turkey proceeding unhindered to the imposition of new serious fait accompli on the ground and bringing back, together with the Turkish Cypriot leadership, the unacceptable position of a two state solution.

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the declaration of the illegal regime, AKEL reiterates that it will continue to work with determination and consistency for the liberation of our homeland from the occupation and will continue to struggle with all its forces to prevent the nightmare scenario of partition.

We address a message of cooperation and rallying together to all the progressive forces of the Turkish Cypriot community that are fighting against the partitionist policy of Erdogan-Tatar, against the colonization and the methodical policy aiming at the disappearance of the Turkish Cypriot community and the assimilation of the occupied territories.

As time goes by without any developments on the Cyprus problem being recorded, the occupation is being consolidated. It is imperative and an urgent need that initiatives are taken that will create the prospect of a resumption of the negotiation procedure for the solution of the Cyprus problem. We once again call on President Christodoulides to reflect and seriously study the proposal that has been submitted by AKEL for breaching the deadlock and to act so that the dangerous course we are currently on is reversed.

Only the liberation and reunification of our country with the solution of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality, as outlined in the relevant Resolutions of the UN Security Council, can guarantee a future of security for our country and people. The continuation of the talks from the point where they were suspended in 2017, on the basis of the Guterres Framework and the convergences that have been recorded so far, is the only way to achieve this; the only way for our country and our people to live in peace and security, without armies and barbed wires of division.

On the occasion of the anniversary of the declaration of the pseudo-state, AKEL is organising an anti-occupation political rally tomorrow, Wednesday, 15 November 2023 at 19:00, at the Orfeas checkpoint in Nicosia, with a speech by the General Secretary of the Central Committee of AKEL, Stefanos Stefanou.