AKEL calls for a mass participation in the mobilisation organised by the Cyprus Peace Council

3 November 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

AKEL calls for a mass participation in the mobilisation being organised by the Cyprus Peace Council, on Sunday 5th November, at 16:00 pm, at the opening of Ledra Street in central Nicosia, to strengthen the voice of the peace Movement around the world that is demanding a ceasefire.

We call on every peace-loving person to strengthen with his/her presence the Meeting of Solidarity with the Palestinian People to demand an end to the genocide of the Palestinian people and the opening of corridors to permit international humanitarian aid to Gaza. To demand that an end is put to the occupation, the colonalisation and blockade. For peace and security in the Middle East and the respect for the Resolutions of the United Nations.