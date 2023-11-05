Members of the Jewish community and other citizens who held a prayer event on Sunday afternoon in Limassol in the presence of the Chief Rabbi of Cyprus Arie Zeev Raskin demanded the help of the international community to liberate Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

The event started around 15:00 at the Limassol Pier “Molos” and was organized by the Jewish community of Cyprus. Dozens of citizens placed flowers on photos of missing persons.

Chief Rabbi of Cyprus asked for the help of other countries to release the hostages and participated in the prayer for their return. During the event, a tribute was held in honor of the hostages, with the cooperation of the StandWithUs and BringThemBackHomeNOW Organizations.

Increased security measures were in place by the police in the area.