Brightlingsea Regent slip out of the top five after defeat by an impressive New Salamis side at Coles Park. The hosts saw Thomas Avgoustidis give them the lead on twelve minutes, and they doubled it six minutes later, Albert Add with his first of the campaign. Former home hero Derek Asamoah moved to Regent only recently, so he most certainly knew the way to the dressing room when he picked up a red card just after the half hour, and his former side quickly took advantage, Ibrahim Kemidide making it three. Twelve minutes after the break a fourth arrived, Avgoustidis with his second of the afternoon, although the ten men made the scoreline more respectable in the last fifteen minutes, Bradley Russell and Charles Brown-Bampoe bringing it back to four-two.