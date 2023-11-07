Haringey Feast is bringing together Haringey’s creators, cultural organisations, and residents to celebrate everything creative our unique borough has to offer.

This is building up to a spectacular free celebration of Haringey’s creativity at Alexandra Palace on Sunday 19 November 2023.

Everyone will come together around a giant table to enjoy music, performances, and experience incredible local creativity.

Leading up to the day, free workshops, and maker classes, led by local creatives will be held across the borough – in schools, libraries, care homes, arts venues, and community centres and more.

Explore the Haringey Feast website to find out more about the project.