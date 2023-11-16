DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Georgios Demetriou

(from Morphou, Cyprus)

It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, great grandfather Georgios Demetriou, who passed away on Wednesday 1st November 2023, aged 88.

He leaves behind, three sons Yiannakis, Kyriacos, Mario with daughter-in-laws, Sophie, Nataliya and Christine.

He also leaves eight grandchildren with their partners and four young great grandchildren.

“He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.”

Mr. Georgios was born in Morphou on 20th September 1935.

He was a proud man, respected at work by his employers and customers. He was a highly skilled craftsman, decorator, carpenter and specialist in gold leafing. He was dedicated to providing for his family and keen to ensure they were successful in their choices in life.

He was particularly fond of his younger great grandchildren and enjoyed singing to them, who in turn help him to forget the pains of his ailments even for a brief moment. Mr. Georgios never recovered from the loss of his wife of 65 year in May 2022.

“May they rest in peace reunited.”

The funeral will take place on Wednesday 22nd November 2023 at 12:30pm at St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church Wightman Rd, Harringay Ladder, London N8 0LY.

The burial will follow at New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1JJ (St Sophia section), at 2:30pm. After the burial ceremony a final traditional consolation, will be held at the cemetery near his final resting place.

For those wishing to send flowers they can be delivered to Demetriou and English, 131/133 Middleton Road, Wood Green, London, N22 8NG. A donation box will be available at the church for Great Ormond Street Hospital and St John The Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Alternatively Bank transfer to HSBC account: Y. Demetriou Appointee Acc. 402023 / 92317834.

ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Γεώργιος Δημητρίου

(από τη Μόρφου, Κύπρος)

Με βαθύτατη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του πατέρα, παππού και προπάππου μας, Γεωργίου Δημητρίου, ο οποίος έφυγε από τη ζωή την Τετάρτη 1 Νοεμβρίου 2023, σε ηλικία 88 ετών.

Καταλείπει του τρεις γιους του Γιαννάκη, Κυριάκο και Μάριο τις νύφες του, Σόφι, Ναταλία και Κριστίν. Αφήνει επίσης οκτώ εγγόνια με τους συντρόφους τους και τέσσερα δισέγγονα.

«Θα λείψει πολύ σε όλη την οικογένεια και τους φίλους του».

Ο Γεώργιος γεννήθηκε στη Μόρφου στις 20 Σεπτεμβρίου 1935.

Ήταν ένας περήφανος άνθρωπος, σεβαστός στη δουλειά από τους εργοδότες και τους πελάτες του. Ήταν τεχνίτης, διακοσμητής, ξυλουργός και ειδικός στο φύλλο χρυσού. Ήταν αφοσιωμένος στην οικογένειά του και πρόθυμος να βοηθήσει ώστε να εξασφαλίσουν την επιτυχία στις επιλογές τους στη ζωή τους.

Αγαπούσε ιδιαίτερα τα δισέγγονά του και απολάμβανε να τους τραγουδάει, ενώ αυτά με τη σειρά τους τον βοήθησαν να ξεχάσει τους πόνους των παθήσεων του έστω και για λίγο.

Ο Γεώργιος δεν ξεπέρασε ποτέ την απώλεια της 65χρονης συζύγου του τον Μάιο του 2022.

«Ας αναπαυθούν εν ειρήνη και πάλι ενωμένοι».

Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Τετάρτη 22 Νοεμβρίου 2023 στις 12:30μ.μ από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Hornsey / Haringey, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY.

Η ταφή θα ακολουθήσει στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1JJ, (τμήμα Αγίας Σοφίας), στις 2:30μ.μ. Μετά την τελετή της ταφής η παρηγοριά, θα δοθεί στο κοιμητήριο κοντά στην τελευταία του κατοικία.

Για όσους επιθυμούν να στείλουν λουλούδια μπορούν να τα στείλουν στο Demetriou and English, 131/133 Middleton Road, Wood Green, N22 8NG. Ένα κουτί εισφορών θα είναι διαθέσιμο στην εκκλησία για το Great Ormond Street Hospital και το St John The Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Εναλλακτικά, μπορεί να γίνει τραπεζική μεταφορά στον λογαριασμό HSBC:Y. Demetriou Διοριζόμενος Λογ. 402023 / 92317834.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family