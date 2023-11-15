Congratulations to the Three generations of Neophytous, Spyros (Father), Jonathan (Son) and Dimitri (Grandson) who completed the Athens marathon on Sunday to raise money for Huntington’s disease (HD) research.

The three of them run over 60km on the last weekend of 11th November, with Spyros and Dimitri completing the 10km race in Athens and Jonathan running the original marathon route.

HD is a devastating neurodegenerative condition that currently has no cure or effective treatment to slow it down.

HD research at UCL has a vision of a world in which HD is no longer something families have to worry about. Their research spans the full range from lab research to understanding HD, through to the development of innovative new treatments and leading the world in clinical trial design and execution.

The three of them would be hugely grateful if you would consider making a donation towards this important research which is very close to their hearts.

Donate HERE

Thank you so much for your support!

S, J, D x